en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates

Susie McLoughlin, a 32-year-old mother, tragically lost her life in 2019 following a cardiac arrest induced by a caesarean section. Her untimely death came merely nine days after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a rare condition causing elevated blood pressure within the heart and lungs, which significantly augments mortality risk. McLoughlin was delivering her fourth child, a baby girl named Leila, when she slipped away.

Inquest Reveals Missed Opportunities

McLoughlin’s sister, Wendy Lunt, roused a sense of profound loss and injustice in her statement following the inquest into her sister’s death. The inquest uncovered a series of missed opportunities by medical professionals, which could have potentially saved McLoughlin’s life. Lunt’s testimony painted a heart-wrenching picture of the incident, as she was in the operating theatre when her sister went into cardiac arrest.

Maternal Mortality Rates in the UK Hit a Near 20-Year High

The context of McLoughlin’s death aligns with a concerning trend in the UK. Maternal mortality rates have peaked at a nearly 20-year high, leading experts to sound the alarm for urgent improvements in maternity services. The demand for enhanced pre-pregnancy health and personalized care has never been more pronounced. Lunt’s reaction to these alarming statistics was a mixture of grief and unsurprise. She pointed to the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and the perceived inadequacy of patient management, despite advancements in medicine, as contributing factors.

A Call to Action

The tragic death of Susie McLoughlin and the accompanying rise in maternal mortality rates in the UK highlight an urgent need for change in the healthcare sector. As McLoughlin’s story underscores, the stakes are high, and the cost of inaction is measured in human lives. Improved maternity services, increased awareness about pre-pregnancy health, and a greater emphasis on personalized care can help ensure that mothers like McLoughlin are given the care they need to safely bring new life into the world.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
In a significant health alert, the Lagos State Government has cautioned its residents about the moderate to unhealthy air quality levels in certain regions of the state. This stark warning comes in the wake of a report rolled out by AirQo Africa, a leading player in environmental monitoring. Unhealthy Air Quality Index: A Cause for
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
45 mins ago
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
49 mins ago
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
7 mins ago
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
17 mins ago
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
38 mins ago
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
Latest Headlines
World News
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
1 min
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
2 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
2 mins
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
3 mins
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
3 mins
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
4 mins
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
4 mins
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
5 mins
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
6 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app