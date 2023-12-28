en English
Europe

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:58 am EST
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

At Mater Dei Hospital, an updated protocol for the admission of expectant mothers for labor induction has been implemented, stirring up a mixture of concern and confusion among patients and their families. The hospital has been accused of no longer admitting women a day before induction, unless they have specific conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure. This departure from the previous practice has ignited a wave of worry among expectant couples, as they navigate the already complicated journey towards parenthood.

Understanding the New Protocol

Under the newly introduced system, if health checks for the mother and baby are normal and there is no need for prostaglandin gel to induce labor, the expectant mother is sent home. She then returns the next day for childbirth. In essence, the hospital has shifted its focus to send mothers home on the day of their initial examination if there are no immediate concerns, only to return the following day for the induction of labor.

Resonating with International Practices

Despite the initial shock and concern, Mater Dei authorities stand firm on their decision, stating that these new timeframes are in line with international practices. It’s worth noting that similar protocols are already in place in many European and British hospitals. The hospital maintains that the health and safety of the mother and baby are of utmost importance and are never compromised under this new system.

Post-Birth Care

Following childbirth, Mater Dei Hospital ensures the continuity of care through the Community Discharge Midwifery Service. This service, as part of the hospital’s comprehensive care plan, extends the care for mothers beyond the hospital boundaries, providing necessary support and assistance at home. Women can make use of this service after giving birth, underlining the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and care, even after discharge.

Regardless of the concerns and uncertainties reported in the media, the hospital continues to stress that these procedures are standard in their practice. They aim to prioritize patient safety and ensure the best possible outcomes for both mothers and their newborns.

Europe Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

