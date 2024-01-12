en English
Health

Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
The Massachusetts Health Connector, the state’s health insurance marketplace, has reported a record number of nearly 50,000 new enrollments since the commencement of its open enrollment period in November. This surge represents a significant 27% increase from the previous year, indicating a positive trend in healthcare coverage across the state.

MassHealth Members Transition to Health Connector

In the wake of an ongoing reassessment of eligibility for MassHealth members, approximately 203,000 individuals have been removed from MassHealth during the first seven months of the process. Notably, around 75,000 of these individuals, found ineligible for MassHealth, have transitioned to Health Connector coverage. This number constitutes about 23% of the individuals who qualified for Health Connector plans subsequent to their MassHealth ineligibility.

Expansion of Income Eligibility Limits

The recent expansion of income eligibility limits for ConnectorCare, introduced as part of a two-year pilot program, has enabled over 37,000 existing Health Connector enrollees and nearly 7,000 new enrollees to qualify for the program. In addition, 30,000 applicants reported having other insurance coverage.

Outreach to Eligible but Unenrolled Individuals

With the end of the open enrollment period approaching on January 23, the Health Connector is gearing up to augment its outreach efforts. The focus will be on targeting eligible but unenrolled individuals, particularly those who have lost MassHealth coverage. To facilitate this, special enrollment options will be made available post-January 23. Established in 2006, the Health Connector offers both subsidized and unsubsidized plans to individuals, families, and businesses, reflecting its commitment to ensuring healthcare coverage for all.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

