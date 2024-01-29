Massachusetts General Brigham: A Potential Lifeline for Steward Health Care Amid Financial Crisis

In a turn of events that could potentially reshape Massachusetts' healthcare landscape, Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB), the largest hospital group in the state, might emerge as a lifeline for the financially beleaguered Steward Health Care.

Steward, which operates eight acute-care hospitals, is grappling with a financial crisis, owing its landlord, Medical Properties Trust (MPT), at least $50 million in unpaid rent. The scenario has become increasingly complex following MPT's decision to sell half of its stake to Macquarie Asset Management.

A Tangled Web of Financial and Legal Challenges

Steward, which was once owned by Cerberus Capital Management, sold its real estate to MPT in 2016. The acquisition by MGB or another entity would involve untangling these financial knots and dealing with potential legal liabilities. Moreover, Steward's hospitals cater to a significant number of Medicaid patients, offering lower reimbursement rates. This scenario could potentially make them less attractive to potential buyers.

Antitrust Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles

MGB's previous attempts to expand have been hampered by antitrust concerns. Therefore, this potential acquisition would require careful navigation through regulatory mazes. However, the state's policymakers, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Senator Cindy Friedman, and House Majority Leader Mike Moran, have called for a collaborative approach to prioritize patient care in resolving the crisis. Their statements hint at the regulatory and financial challenges that lie ahead.

Implications for the Healthcare Sector

The current crisis at Steward has far-reaching implications for the healthcare sector in Massachusetts. The potential sale or transfer of Steward's hospitals could exacerbate existing care backlogs and impact the livelihoods of more than 16,000 care workers employed across Steward's hospitals, as per a joint letter from every US Senator and Representative from Massachusetts to Steward's CEO. As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring continuity and quality of care for the patients served by Steward's hospitals.