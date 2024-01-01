Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year’s Day Hikes

As we turn over a new leaf with the advent of 2024, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) continues to uphold a cherished tradition spanning three decades. On New Year’s Day, DCR will host guided hiking events across numerous state properties, a tradition that has endured since 1992. The initiative aims to inspire millions of Americans to embark on their resolutions to enhance their fitness levels or shed extra pounds with the dawn of the New Year.

From Blue Hills to All 50 States

What began as a modest gathering of approximately 400 hikers at Blue Hills Reservation has burgeoned into a national program. Today, similar events can be found in all 50 states, according to Governor Maura Healey. The hikes, free to join, even offer participants a comforting cup of hot cocoa at their conclusion.

Multiple Locations and Varied Distances

The hiking locations encompass a variety of state parks, including Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, Blue Hills Reservation, Breakheart Reservation, and others. Ranging from 1 to 3 miles in length, the hikes offer different starting times and meeting points. DCR advises hikers to verify with the parks before arrival in case of cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. Parks not listed will be open for self-guided tours.

Supporting Year-Round Outdoor Recreation

The First Day Hikes program is more than just a tradition; it’s an effort to encourage year-round outdoor recreation and to showcase the beauty of the Massachusetts State Parks system. As the program goes national, it continues to gain traction, with thousands of visitors expected to participate this year. The hikes are designed to appeal to a broad audience, from casual hikers and families to individuals seeking a fresh start to the year in the great outdoors.

