Health

Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year’s Day Hikes

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year’s Day Hikes

As we turn over a new leaf with the advent of 2024, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) continues to uphold a cherished tradition spanning three decades. On New Year’s Day, DCR will host guided hiking events across numerous state properties, a tradition that has endured since 1992. The initiative aims to inspire millions of Americans to embark on their resolutions to enhance their fitness levels or shed extra pounds with the dawn of the New Year.

From Blue Hills to All 50 States

What began as a modest gathering of approximately 400 hikers at Blue Hills Reservation has burgeoned into a national program. Today, similar events can be found in all 50 states, according to Governor Maura Healey. The hikes, free to join, even offer participants a comforting cup of hot cocoa at their conclusion.

(Read Also: Houthis Report Deaths by U.S. Forces in Red Sea: A Shift in the Yemen Conflict?)

Multiple Locations and Varied Distances

The hiking locations encompass a variety of state parks, including Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, Blue Hills Reservation, Breakheart Reservation, and others. Ranging from 1 to 3 miles in length, the hikes offer different starting times and meeting points. DCR advises hikers to verify with the parks before arrival in case of cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. Parks not listed will be open for self-guided tours.

(Read Also: Australia's Economic and Property Outlook for 2024: A Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities)

Supporting Year-Round Outdoor Recreation

The First Day Hikes program is more than just a tradition; it’s an effort to encourage year-round outdoor recreation and to showcase the beauty of the Massachusetts State Parks system. As the program goes national, it continues to gain traction, with thousands of visitors expected to participate this year. The hikes are designed to appeal to a broad audience, from casual hikers and families to individuals seeking a fresh start to the year in the great outdoors.

Health Travel & Tourism United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

