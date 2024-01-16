Massachusetts Battles Surge in Respiratory Illnesses with New Measures

Massachusetts is currently grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This wave of illnesses has led to a significant increase in hospital occupancy and subsequent workforce shortages. To tackle this pressing issue, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, Kate Walsh, has outlined new measures aimed at expediting patient discharges and enhancing hospital capacity.

Strategizing to Improve Hospital Capacity

According to a confidential memo obtained by the Boston Herald, hospitals across Massachusetts have agreed to initiate discharge planning and care coordination for patients as early as possible. This strategic agreement is expected to help combat the record levels of hospital occupancy currently witnessed across the state.

Waiving Prior Authorization for Short Stays

In a noteworthy development, some health insurers, including MassHealth, have waived the requirement for prior authorization for short stays in post-acute care facilities. This initiative, supported by both the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, will be in effect from January 9 through April 1. However, it is important to note that this waiver only applies to transfers from acute care hospitals to sub-acute care and rehabilitation facilities. Retrospective and concurrent reviews will be carried out to determine the appropriateness of the level of care.

Early Discharge Planning and Staffing Plans

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services has advised hospitals to commence discharge planning early during a patient's admission, a move aimed at enabling quicker patient turnover and freeing up inpatient beds. Hospitals are also being advised to devise improved staffing plans, with the goal of fully staffing all licensed adult medical/surgical beds and thereby increasing bed availability.

The state's measures come as part of a concerted effort to ensure that people receive the necessary care while simultaneously alleviating the pressure on the healthcare workforce. In a bid to control the spread and severity of the respiratory viruses, officials are also urging the public to get vaccinated against RSV, COVID, and the flu.