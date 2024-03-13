Mass Resignation Hits Nigerian Hospitals as Doctors Protest Welfare Neglect

In a recent development that underscores the dire state of healthcare in Nasarawa, Nigeria, Dr. Yakubu Adeleke, President of the National Association of Residents Doctors in Nasarawa, disclosed the resignation of doctors across the state's 13 Local Government Areas.

The exodus, attributed to the non-implementation of promotions for eight years and inadequate welfare packages, signals a healthcare crisis.

Roots of Dissatisfaction

The grievances highlighted by Dr. Adeleke stem from longstanding issues, including unfulfilled promises for promotions, hazard allowances, and salary adjustments. Despite the state governor, Abdullahi Sule's assurances to address these concerns, tangible action remains elusive.

This neglect has led to a stark disparity in remuneration between state-employed doctors and their counterparts in federal institutions, further demotivating the already dwindling workforce in the state's healthcare sector.

In response to the mounting crisis, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Gaza Gwamna, assured that efforts were underway to implement welfare packages and fill the void with new hires. However, the effectiveness of these measures is yet to be seen, as the healthcare system grapples with the impact of over 59 doctors resigning in the past three months. This alarming trend not only places immense pressure on the remaining medical staff but also jeopardizes patient care across the state.

Implications for Healthcare in Nasarawa

The mass resignation of doctors in Nasarawa highlights a broader issue of healthcare worker dissatisfaction and the critical need for systemic reforms. While the state government's promises of improvement offer a glimmer of hope, the urgency for tangible change cannot be overstated.

The situation calls for a concerted effort to address the root causes of dissatisfaction among healthcare workers, ensuring that the residents of Nasarawa have access to the quality healthcare they desperately need.