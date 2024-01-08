en English
Health

Mass General Brigham Study Validates Home Hospital Care under AHCaH Waiver

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
In a comprehensive study from Mass General Brigham, the outcomes of patients receiving medical treatment under the Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCaH) Waiver across the United States have been meticulously examined. The AHCaH Waiver, a pivotal initiative launched in 2020, has enabled patients to avail acute medical care right within the comforting confines of their homes. However, with the waiver set to end in December 2024, the future of this model of care hangs in the balance, contingent on Congress’s decision to extend it.

Unveiling the Study

The research involved an extensive analysis of Medicare fee-for-service Part A claims for a significant cohort of 5,858 patients. Spanning the period from July 2022 to June 2023, the study focused on patients who were predominantly elderly and white, grappling with complex medical conditions such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and dementia.

From this broad spectrum of patients, the results painted an encouraging picture. A notably low mortality rate of 0.5% was observed, along with an escalation rate of 6.2% for hospital readmission. Additionally, only 2.6% of patients required the services of a skilled nursing facility, 3.2% succumbed to their ailments, and a modest 15.6% were readmitted within 30 days of discharge. The findings unequivocally underscore the safety and quality of home hospital care, indicating outcomes consistent across marginalized populations.

From Promise to Practice

While these findings are indeed promising, they warrant further investigation to compare these outcomes with those at traditional hospitals. The authors of the study advocate zealously for this model, viewing it as a potent means to manage acute illness, refine discharge processes, and directly address social determinants of health within the very homes of patients. As the study also explored life-support treatment, CPR implementation rates, and the impact of acute illnesses on the introduction of palliative care to homebound patients, it provides a comprehensive overview of the complex dynamics of home healthcare.

In conclusion, the study serves as a robust testament to the efficacy of the AHCaH Waiver. As it stands on the precipice of expiration, this study could potentially help inform the decision to extend it, offering a promising alternative to traditional hospital care for patients across the United States.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

