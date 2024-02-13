Mass General Brigham Physicians Resume Work at Steward's Holy Family Hospitals After Surgical Equipment Shortage

When the surgical equipment supply at Steward Hospitals hit a low, Mass General Brigham's orthopedic and gastrointestinal physicians were forced to take a two-week hiatus. But as of February 9, these medical professionals have returned to their posts at Steward's Holy Family hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen, Massachusetts, ready to provide much-needed care to their patients.

A Temporary Setback

The shortage of surgical equipment led Mass General Brigham to pull its physicians from Steward's hospitals in late January. This decision resulted in the rescheduling of two weeks' worth of procedures and the redirection of patients to nearby hospitals. However, the collaboration between the two healthcare systems ensured that patients continued to receive the necessary medical care.

Resupply and Return

Following a resupply of surgical items and discussions about staffing and supplies, the physicians resumed taking calls and performing emergency procedures on February 9. This development came as a relief to both the medical professionals and their patients, who were eager to resume their treatments.

A Collaborative Effort

Despite Steward Health Care's disagreement with the decision to remove the physicians, the collaboration between the two healthcare systems has proven successful in ensuring that patients receive the necessary surgical treatments. This partnership highlights the importance of cooperation in the healthcare industry, especially in times of crisis.

As of February 13, 2024, Mass General Brigham's physicians are back at Steward's Holy Family hospitals, providing quality care to their patients. The temporary setback caused by the surgical equipment shortage has been resolved, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the two healthcare systems.

