en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens

Over 45 individuals have been arrested in a coordinated operation in Nyali, aimed at cracking down on illegal shisha dens. The targeted establishments, including the Hide Out and Escape shisha joints, were allegedly operating in violation of local laws and regulations, offering shisha services to patrons.

The Crackdown on Shisha Dens

The operation was spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA). It led to the confiscation of more than 50 shisha pots and over 10 cartons of special shisha flavors, indicating the scale of the illegal activities. This crackdown forms part of a broader nationwide effort to combat substance abuse, particularly focusing on shisha smoking, which has been prohibited in Kenya since 2017.

Legal Consequences and Penalties

Those apprehended in the operation are facing potential charges for their involvement in the illegal shisha activities. Offenders are likely to face fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months. The severity of the penalties underscores the government’s determination to enforce the ban on shisha and curb substance abuse.

Future Implications

The operation’s success and the impending legal actions against those arrested signal a stern warning to establishments across the country. NACADA CEO Anthony Amerikwa has indicated that such raids will be intensified across the country. This is aimed at liberating young people caught up in addictions and ensuring establishments adhere to regulations surrounding banned substances. The crackdown is more than a law enforcement operation; it is a testament to the government’s commitment to maintaining public health and enforcing local business regulations and laws governing tobacco use.

0
Crime Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 seconds ago
Police Misconduct Under Spotlight: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
In a series of events that have sent shockwaves through communities across the nation, law enforcement officers have come under intense scrutiny for what some are calling ‘murderous’ behavior. This week, APFrontPage turns the spotlight on these incidents, delving deep into the circumstances that led to the tragic loss of civilian lives and the subsequent
Police Misconduct Under Spotlight: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Uncovered
1 hour ago
Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Uncovered
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
3 hours ago
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
Masvingo Under Siege: Town Gripped by Fear as Police Hunt for Brazen Armed Robbers
29 seconds ago
Masvingo Under Siege: Town Gripped by Fear as Police Hunt for Brazen Armed Robbers
Planned Disruption at London Stock Exchange Thwarted: Six Arrested
30 seconds ago
Planned Disruption at London Stock Exchange Thwarted: Six Arrested
Tragedy Strikes Church in Anambra State as Mentally Ill Man Attacks Worshipper
2 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Church in Anambra State as Mentally Ill Man Attacks Worshipper
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
17 seconds
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism
21 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
32 seconds
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
Declining Smoking Rates in America: A Closer Look at the Downward Trend
35 seconds
Declining Smoking Rates in America: A Closer Look at the Downward Trend
Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent
1 min
Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent
Manchester City's Kyle Walker: A Personal Life in Turmoil
1 min
Manchester City's Kyle Walker: A Personal Life in Turmoil
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
1 min
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
2 mins
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
2 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app