Health

Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News

In recent health news, a resurgence in mask mandates at hospitals in New York and other states is making headlines due to continuing health concerns. Medical professionals are expressing their thoughts on these reinstatements. In a bid to battle the flu season, a registered dietitian has offered ten immune-boosting recipes, underlining the significance of nutrition in preserving health.

Mask Mandates: A Necessary Precaution or Overreaction?

Several orthopedic and spine practices are divided on whether to adhere to the reinstated masking rules in healthcare settings amidst a surge in COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses. Some hospitals have mandated masks in patient treatment areas, while others have not enforced new mask requirements except in specific situations.

Spain Joins the Mask Mandate Movement

In a similar vein, Spain is slated to reinstate mandatory face mask-wearing in hospitals due to a surge in flu and COVID-19 cases. The nationwide mandate, imposed by Spain’s central government, is scheduled to commence on January 10, despite resistance from some regional health authorities. Some local health authorities had previously implemented local mask mandates, but a nationwide enforcement has faced opposition.

Childhood Development and Screen Time: A Matter of Concern

In other health-related developments, a study has indicated a connection between screen time for children under age 2 and sensory differences in toddlerhood, raising concerns about early childhood development and technology use.

Annual Breast Cancer Screenings: A Potential Life-Saver

Further, a study highlights the benefits of annual breast cancer screenings, suggesting that such frequency could lead to a reduction in all-cause mortality.

Hearing Aids: The New ‘Sexy’ Accessory

Shifting gears to medical technology, hearing aids are experiencing a design revolution, becoming more aesthetically pleasing and earning the label ‘sexy’ accessories.

2024’s Best Diets: Health Experts Weigh In

On the dietary front, a panel of 43 health experts has appraised and selected the best diets across 11 different categories for 2024.

Glaucoma: Debunking Common Misconceptions

Addressing eye health, National Glaucoma Month brings to light common misconceptions about glaucoma, with an expert debunking seven myths about this ‘thief of sight’.

New Year’s Resolutions: Seniors Lead by Example

Lastly, seniors in New York City are sharing their New Year’s resolutions and imparting wisdom for the year 2024, signaling that it’s ‘never too late’ to set goals and make positive changes, regardless of age.

0
Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Health

