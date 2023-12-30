en English
Health

Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:06 pm EST
In response to escalating COVID-19 metrics, Los Angeles County has reinstated a mask mandate for staff and visitors at all licensed healthcare facilities. The county now finds itself in the ‘medium’ category of COVID-19 hospital admissions as defined by the CDC, recording 10.5 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the week ending December 23. This renewed mandate is based on a Health Officer Order from December 27, 2023, compelling all healthcare personnel and visitors to don masks in patient-care areas, irrespective of their COVID-19 and influenza vaccination status.

COVID-19 Surge in LA County

As of December 23, LA County hospitals were treating 609 COVID-positive patients, a significant surge from the 259 patients recorded on November 1. However, this figure is lower than the over 1,200 patients during the same period the previous year. The daily average of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen by more than 25%, with a likelihood of underreporting due to unreported home test results. COVID-related fatalities have also seen an uptick, averaging five per day, a leap from two earlier in the month. Health officials have emphasized that most fatalities are occurring in individuals with pre-existing conditions.

New Strain JN.1 Identified

A new strain of COVID-19, JN.1, is believed to be partly driving the increase in transmission. However, health officials have noted that it does not seem to result in more severe cases of the disease. As the holiday season continues, health experts are urging the public to practice hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and stay home if showing symptoms, to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Mask Mandate Until Further Notice

The mask requirement will remain in place until the COVID-19 hospital admission level falls below the CDC’s Medium Level for 14 consecutive days. This reinstatement signifies the county’s resolute efforts to curb the spread of the virus amid a surge in cases. While the decision has sparked controversy and debate about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the county’s health officials continue to stress the need for caution as they monitor the evolving situation.

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

