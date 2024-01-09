Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino

In a solemn moment of acknowledgment, the district council of Masindi has paid tribute to the late Dr. Abiriga Gino, who served commendably as the district health officer. His untimely demise, which occurred last Sunday, has left a void in the community he tirelessly served.

A Pillar of Health in Masindi

Dr. Gino was widely recognized for his significant contributions to the health sector in Masindi. His dedicated service and relentless pursuit of better healthcare services have left an indelible mark on the district. His unwavering passion for biology fueled his commitment to the job, making him an inspiration for many.

A Community Mourns

The impact of Dr. Gino’s loss is deeply felt in Masindi. As news of his tragic death spread, a somber mood enveloped the district. The community gathered for a vigil, mourning the loss of a man who had become a beacon of hope and resilience in their fight against health challenges.

A Life Remembered

As his body was conveyed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for autopsy and further investigations, the memory of Dr. Gino’s service to his community remained. His dedication to public service and the profound effect he left behind resonates with many, serving as a reminder of the importance of individuals who commit their lives to public service.

The district council’s tribute to Dr. Gino underscores the significance of his work. As the district health officer, his contributions were invaluable, and his loss is deeply mourned. His life and work serve as a testament to the importance of public service and the lasting impact it can have on a community.