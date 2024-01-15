en English
Health

Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Maryam Meddin, a trailblazer in mental health support and founder of The Soke, a London-based wellness clinic, shares her journey from law and branding professional to psychotherapist. Born in Iran and raised in the UK, her personal encounters with loss became the catalyst for her foray into mental health advocacy, leading to the creation of The Soke. The clinic is a beacon for individuals wrestling with psychological issues like anxiety, depression, and ADHD, treating them as clients, not patients.

Approach to Mental Health Support

The Soke takes a unique approach to mental health care, facilitating informed decision-making for its clients. It offers a multidisciplinary clinical model that fosters collaboration among practitioners—a methodology seldom seen in the private outpatient world. This innovative approach has drawn leading professionals to the clinic, enriching its services and expertise.

Addressing Evolving Mental Health Needs

Recognizing the increasing prevalence of mental health issues in children, The Soke provides dedicated services to address their unique needs. Similarly, the clinic understands the evolving needs of corporate leaders for a balance between business performance and cultural transformation. Meddin underscores the importance of a safe space for leaders to reflect and develop their thoughts without judgment. This balance is essential to fostering a healthy workplace culture that supports performance and personal growth.

The Power of Compassionate Leadership

Meddin’s approach to mental wellness goes beyond the individual, encompassing the workspace. She advocates for compassionate leadership—a strength, not a weakness. By leading with empathy, leaders can inspire their teams, retain talent, and create a nurturing environment. This perspective is integral to The Soke’s philosophy, emphasizing the necessity for a strong client-practitioner relationship in the therapeutic process. She also suggests that individuals find a mental space that can instantly reduce stress—an essential tool in the pursuit of mental wellness.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

