Marsa Pioneers New Active Ageing Centre, Marks Milestone for Malta

In the heart of the Mediterranean, a new initiative is blooming in Marsa, Malta. This bustling locality is set to open its doors to an innovative active ageing centre, marking a significant step in fostering a supportive environment for its senior population. This development is a result of a collaborative agreement between the Marsa local council and the Maltese government.

Centre's Location and Operations

Positioned strategically within the local council offices in Marsa, the centre will be housed in a fully renovated hall, ensuring a comfortable and friendly environment. The centre will operate twice a week, with its operating hours prudently adjusted according to the changing winter and summer seasons.

Malta's Broader Effort for Active Ageing

This centre is not an isolated endeavour. It marks the 30th of its kind in Malta, illustrating a broader, nationwide effort to establish more centres dedicated to active ageing. This commitment is a testament to Malta's dedication to the well-being of its senior population.

A Strong Advocacy for Active Ageing

Underscoring the importance of such initiatives, Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, stressed the necessity of providing spaces for the elderly to maintain social connections, learn, and participate in physical and mental health activities. It's about creating an environment that promotes active ageing, offering lifelong learning opportunities, health courses, and social activities.

The Active Ageing and Community Care department, the driving force behind this initiative, is committed to expanding such services. They have provided contact details for both Malta and Gozo residents, encouraging them to reach out for more information. The department's efforts are a beacon of hope for the elderly, signalling a brighter future where they are actively engaged and valued.

In a bid for clarity, a correction was also issued regarding an earlier misstatement about the centre's location. This move shows the commitment to transparency and accuracy, critical pillars in the implementation of such a significant initiative.