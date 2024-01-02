en English
Health

Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care

Mark Lawler, a distinguished professor of digital health and a forerunner in cancer research, has underscored the imperative role of precision medicine and genomic profiling in enhancing patient care and redressing global cancer disparities. During a Technology Networks Ask Me Anything session, Lawler shed light on the future of tumour genomic profiling, making it clear that it has markedly augmented our comprehension of cancer and should be integrated into clinical settings for superior treatment personalisation.

The Promise and Prudence of Precision Oncology

Lawler championed the fusion of precision medicine with conventional treatments like surgery and radiotherapy, and emphasized the necessity for companion diagnostics in research and development. These diagnostics aid in identifying patients who stand to benefit the most from novel treatments. While expressing optimism about the potential of precision oncology, Lawler also cautioned that it is not a panacea. He pointed out the promising amalgamation of immunotherapy and radiotherapy for specific tumour types. When it comes to the objective of creating cancer drugs with 100% specificity for cancer cells, Lawler acknowledged a paradigm shift towards treating cancer with a more holistic approach, taking into account the tumour microenvironment and spatial transcriptomics.

COVID-19’s Impact on Cancer Care

Addressing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care, Lawler, as the scientific director of DATA-CAN, shared insights on how the health crisis has drastically impacted cancer patients and related services. Diagnostic and treatment pathways were thrown into disarray, resulting in patients presenting later with more aggressive disease. The blow to cancer survival rates is significant, possibly erasing a decade’s worth of progress.

Adopting Cancer Genomics in Low-Income Countries

Finally, Lawler tackled the challenges confronting diagnostic labs in low-income countries when it comes to adopting cancer genomics. He proposed the employment of a collaborative approach as a means to surmount these obstacles and foster equity in cancer care globally. This includes partnering with companies like Caris Life Sciences that offer molecular profiling services, providing clinicians with vital genomic information on key biomarkers and molecular signatures in oncology across all solid tumours. It also encompasses collaborations with tech giants like Google Cloud in the development of new precision medicines, as seen with PYC Therapeutics.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

