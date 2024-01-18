Marina Abramović: From Provocative Performance Art to Wellness Entrepreneur

Marina Abramović, a celebrated performance artist renowned for her audacious work and a highly publicized MoMA show in 2010, has veered into the wellness industry. This pivot follows the failure of her ambitious plans to set up the Abramovi Institute, an arts center whose foundation received a meager $7 in contributions in 2022. Abramović, in partnership with Nonna Brenner, an alternative health practitioner known for her use of Tibetan medicine and leech therapy, is now marketing a line of wellness products.

Abramović’s Longevity Method and Wellness Products

Abramović’s new venture christened the ‘Abramović Longevity Method’, includes a range of skincare and wellness products such as immunity drops and a cleanser. These products, which are not FDA-approved, are promoted as a pathway to optimal health and longevity. The ingredients for these health products include unconventional items such as white bread and white wine. Despite their lack of approval, Abramović and Brenner are marketing the line as ‘healing through nature’.

Following the collapse of her arts center project in the Hudson Valley and a mixed financial track record, Abramović maintains her credibility, asserting that her wellness products are the ‘pure truth’. However, this pivot has been met with skepticism due to her association with unverified health practices and the high pricing of her products. The skepticism is further fueled by Abramović’s history, including her being the target of baseless QAnon conspiracy theories.

The Abramovic Institute and Future Aspirations

Despite the failure of her Abramovi Institute, Abramović seems undeterred in her pursuit of new ventures. Her current foray into the wellness industry suggests her focus has shifted from dismantling patriarchy as a structural issue to individual empowerment. With her art now resonating with New Age vernacular, she is positioning herself as an artist cum life coach. It remains to be seen whether this new direction will bear fruit, considering the challenges she faced with her previous projects and the controversy surrounding her current venture.