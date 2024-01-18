en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Marina Abramović: From Provocative Performance Art to Wellness Entrepreneur

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Marina Abramović: From Provocative Performance Art to Wellness Entrepreneur

Marina Abramović, a celebrated performance artist renowned for her audacious work and a highly publicized MoMA show in 2010, has veered into the wellness industry. This pivot follows the failure of her ambitious plans to set up the Abramovi Institute, an arts center whose foundation received a meager $7 in contributions in 2022. Abramović, in partnership with Nonna Brenner, an alternative health practitioner known for her use of Tibetan medicine and leech therapy, is now marketing a line of wellness products.

Abramović’s Longevity Method and Wellness Products

Abramović’s new venture christened the ‘Abramović Longevity Method’, includes a range of skincare and wellness products such as immunity drops and a cleanser. These products, which are not FDA-approved, are promoted as a pathway to optimal health and longevity. The ingredients for these health products include unconventional items such as white bread and white wine. Despite their lack of approval, Abramović and Brenner are marketing the line as ‘healing through nature’.

Following the collapse of her arts center project in the Hudson Valley and a mixed financial track record, Abramović maintains her credibility, asserting that her wellness products are the ‘pure truth’. However, this pivot has been met with skepticism due to her association with unverified health practices and the high pricing of her products. The skepticism is further fueled by Abramović’s history, including her being the target of baseless QAnon conspiracy theories.

The Abramovic Institute and Future Aspirations

Despite the failure of her Abramovi Institute, Abramović seems undeterred in her pursuit of new ventures. Her current foray into the wellness industry suggests her focus has shifted from dismantling patriarchy as a structural issue to individual empowerment. With her art now resonating with New Age vernacular, she is positioning herself as an artist cum life coach. It remains to be seen whether this new direction will bear fruit, considering the challenges she faced with her previous projects and the controversy surrounding her current venture.

0
Artists/Artwork Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
46 mins ago
Transforming the Ordinary: Amateur Artisan Crafts Remarkable Chopstick House
In the heart of Fujian Province, an amateur artisan has breathed new life into 4,000 chopsticks, transforming them into a remarkable model house. This extraordinary feat is not just a testament to the artisan’s skill and dedication but also a tribute to her childhood home. Transforming Chopsticks into a Symbol of Nostalgia While chopsticks are
Transforming the Ordinary: Amateur Artisan Crafts Remarkable Chopstick House
Neck Deep's Ben Barlow Discusses New Album and Musical Influences
11 hours ago
Neck Deep's Ben Barlow Discusses New Album and Musical Influences
Lions Club Proposes Large Lion Sculpture for Lions Park: Who Bears the Responsibility?
12 hours ago
Lions Club Proposes Large Lion Sculpture for Lions Park: Who Bears the Responsibility?
Nature-Inspired Hues Replace Monochromatic Black in Exterior Home Paint Trends
1 hour ago
Nature-Inspired Hues Replace Monochromatic Black in Exterior Home Paint Trends
Amy Hirst: The Self-Taught Baker Crafting Intricate Edible Art with Cupcakes
5 hours ago
Amy Hirst: The Self-Taught Baker Crafting Intricate Edible Art with Cupcakes
Preserving Tradition: America's Hatch Show Print Marks 145 Years
9 hours ago
Preserving Tradition: America's Hatch Show Print Marks 145 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Budapest Mayor Clarifies Controversy Over Bus Service Changes
2 mins
Budapest Mayor Clarifies Controversy Over Bus Service Changes
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Surprises Set the Stage for Divisional Round Showdowns
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Surprises Set the Stage for Divisional Round Showdowns
Glasgow Woman Undergoes Crucial Pacemaker Replacement Following Media Intervention
2 mins
Glasgow Woman Undergoes Crucial Pacemaker Replacement Following Media Intervention
MP Peter Salasya Summoned by EACC Over Alleged Assault Incident
2 mins
MP Peter Salasya Summoned by EACC Over Alleged Assault Incident
Non-Aligned Movement Leaders Denounce Israeli Campaign in Gaza, Call for Immediate Ceasefire
2 mins
Non-Aligned Movement Leaders Denounce Israeli Campaign in Gaza, Call for Immediate Ceasefire
Groundbreaking Study Unveils PD-1's Role in Merkel Cell Carcinoma Progression
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unveils PD-1's Role in Merkel Cell Carcinoma Progression
Gaza Hostage Crisis: A Father's Hunger Strike for Justice
2 mins
Gaza Hostage Crisis: A Father's Hunger Strike for Justice
Armenia's Constitutional Reform: A Genuine Effort or Political Maneuver?
2 mins
Armenia's Constitutional Reform: A Genuine Effort or Political Maneuver?
Elon Musk Quips on Screen Proximity as Apple Vision Pro Preps for Launch
2 mins
Elon Musk Quips on Screen Proximity as Apple Vision Pro Preps for Launch
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
2 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
2 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
2 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
5 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
6 hours
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
8 hours
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
9 hours
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
11 hours
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate
14 hours
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app