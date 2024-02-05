Marijuana Use Among Americans Rises to 17% in 2023: Gallup Data

Latest findings from Gallup reveal a steady rise in the number of Americans admitting to marijuana use, reaching 17% in 2023, a slight uptick from 16% in the previous year. This figure demonstrates a significant increase from the 11% to 13% range recorded from 2015 to 2021. Since Gallup first incorporated marijuana use questions into its annual Consumption Habits survey in 2013, the disclosed rate has more than doubled from an initial 7%.

Age and Marijuana Consumption

In terms of age demographics, young adults, specifically those aged between 18 - 34 years, show the highest likelihood of marijuana use, with 26% affirming their consumption of the substance. As age increases, usage sees a decline, dropping to 18% for the age bracket of 35 to 54 and further to 11% for those aged 55 and above.

Historical Perspective on Marijuana Use

From a historical perspective, approximately half of the adult population in the U.S. (50%) confess to having tried marijuana. The trend of experimenting with marijuana has seen significant growth in the past, particularly between 1969 and 1977, where the rate escalated from a mere 4% to a substantial 24%, and yet again peaking at 33% by 1985. The rate hovered under the 40% mark until 2015 but has since grown to almost 49% in 2021, maintaining a similar level today.

Public Support for Legalization

On an encouraging note, public support for the legalization of marijuana has witnessed a considerable surge in the U.S. over the past six decades, escalating from a mere 12% in 1969 to a record high of 70% in 2023. Gallup's Consumption Habits poll, which includes questions on marijuana and tobacco usage, is part of the renowned Gallup Poll Social Series.

The content also delved into the topic of marijuana legalization support trends, shedding light on the process of rescheduling marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act, the impact of rescheduling on cannabis businesses, and the persistent conflict between state and federal laws regarding marijuana. The potential for descheduling marijuana completely was also considered, alongside the effects of President Biden's recommendations and pardons related to marijuana possession convictions.