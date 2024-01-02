en English
Health

Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash

Shalini Deshpande, a 29-year-old New Delhi native, found herself in the center of a heated debate on the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. After being terminated from her job as an art designer due to possession of the drug, she planned to sue her employer but found herself involved in a car accident due to impaired driving under the influence of marijuana.

The Misconception and the Revelation

Following the accident, a different narrative unfolded, shedding light on the adverse effects of marijuana use. Dr. Vishal Rastogi, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, voiced a stern warning against the common misconception that marijuana is non-addictive and harmless. He stressed that while the drug does have recognized medicinal properties, it also possesses addictive qualities and can induce significant changes in brain chemistry. The altered states of consciousness and happiness that marijuana users experience vary based on consumption levels.

The American Experience

Dr. Rastogi also highlighted a disturbing trend in regions of the United States where marijuana has been legalized. He pointed towards an increase in organ transplants, attributing it to a rise in fatal road accidents involving individuals under the influence of the drug.

A Call for Healthy Alternatives

In the wake of these revelations, the medical community advises against overuse of the drug and promotes healthier alternatives. Balanced diets, regular exercise, and stress management techniques such as counselling or meditation are recommended to maintain well-being and manage stress.

Marijuana’s Chemical Compounds

The discussion on marijuana use extends to its various chemical compounds including THCP, THCO, THCA, Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, HHC, CBN, CBG, CBD, CBDA, and CBC. Each compound has effects and medical uses, and their legality varies. The impact of cannabis use on levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and nerve growth factor (NGF) remains uncertain, with conflicting findings in the literature. More research is needed to establish a clear relationship between cannabis use and these neurotrophic factors.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

