en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Marie Curie Hospice’s Men’s Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Marie Curie Hospice’s Men’s Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories

In the heart of the Marie Curie West Midlands Hospice, a unique refuge known as the ‘Men’s Shed’ offers solace and companionship to widowers and husbands grappling with grief and terminal illnesses. This haven, deeply rooted in the culture as a private sanctuary for men, opened its doors in 2020, providing a supportive environment for men to articulate their emotions—an act often stifled by societal expectations of male stoicism.

The Men’s Shed: A Sanctuary for Shared Experiences

The Men’s Shed serves as a platform for men to share their stories, seek support, and find understanding among peers who have similarly experienced loss or are battling illness. The Shed, a testament to the community’s efforts, was funded by the men themselves, along with the assistance of a local charity, costing around £30,000. It offers amenities for leisure and refreshment, fostering a sense of camaraderie among its members.

Voices from the Shed: Stories of Grief, Loss, and Comfort

Gil, a 79-year-old recent widower and a new member of the group, finds comfort in the Shed as he navigates the silence and grief at home after the death of his wife of 58 years. Another member, Jim, still wrestling with the pain of losing his wife last year, values the Shed as a place where he can express his emotions freely.

The Driving Force: Mike Nash and His Vision

Mike Nash, a twice-widowed volunteer at the hospice, played a pivotal role in setting up the group. His relentless effort exemplifies how the Men’s Shed can help men to be more open about their feelings, challenging the traditional notions of male stoicism, and providing a much-needed support network during difficult times.

The Men’s Shed at Marie Curie West Midlands Hospice, a sanctuary for men to share, support, and heal, is a shining example of community solidarity, challenging societal norms, and promoting emotional well-being.

0
Health Society
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
In the heart of Neath Port Talbot, Wales, a woman named Molly Proudfoot transformed her life, rising from the ashes of betrayal and personal turmoil. The 30-year-old pharmacy supervisor faced the ultimate betrayal in 2021 when she discovered her long-term partner’s affair with her best friend, an incident that plunged her into a deep abyss
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
36 mins ago
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
37 mins ago
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
6 mins ago
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
7 mins ago
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
36 mins ago
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
Latest Headlines
World News
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
55 seconds
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
1 min
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
2 mins
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
3 mins
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
4 mins
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
5 mins
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
5 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
5 mins
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
5 mins
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
40 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app