Marengo CIMS and QAI Establish a Stroke Care Centre of Excellence

A landmark in medical advancement, Ahmedabad-based Marengo CIMS Hospital has joined forces with the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) to constitute a groundbreaking 'Centre of Excellence in Quality and Patient Safety in Stroke Care'. This collaboration is an intentional stride towards enhancing the quality of stroke care and fortifying the healthcare system in the region.

Envisioning a Higher Standard of Stroke Care

The Centre of Excellence aims to provide superior care for stroke patients with an unwavering focus on quality and patient safety. This initiative, led by Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals, and Dr B K Rana, Chief Executive Officer of QAI, signals a significant elevation in stroke care within Ahmedabad.

Empowering Community Healthcare

The new Centre of Excellence plans to extend its comprehensive stroke program to clinics and nursing homes. The objective is to equip these healthcare facilities with the necessary knowledge and capabilities to deliver standardized stroke care to the community. This venture is not limited to the hospital premises, but seeks to improve stroke care services for the residents of Ahmedabad by involving community hospitals.

Accreditation and Certification

The Centre for Accreditation of Health and Social Care (CAHSC), a division of QAI, will spearhead accreditation and certification in health and social care sectors. Community hospitals will be trained to become Level 1 (L1) and Level 2 (L2) stroke centers, in association with Marengo CIMS and QAI.