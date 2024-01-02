en English
Health

Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy

Marcus Matthews, a transformative figure in the realm of mental health, has been conferred with the esteemed Male of the Year award at the Creme De La Creme Business Awards. From the tranquil town of Shrewsbury, Matthews is not just a successful businessman but also a revered Life Transformation Coach. This recognition further solidifies his position as a leading light in mental health advocacy.

A Journey Forged in Adversity

A former police officer, Matthews’ career was abruptly halted in 2016 following a traumatic assault at Chester Station. This incident not only ended his career in law enforcement but also precipitated a steep decline in his mental health. The experience, which could have broken many, turned out to be a transformative one for Matthews. Dissatisfied with the traditional therapeutic methods employed during his recovery, he began to explore and eventually develop an alternative approach to mental wellness.

Making Strides in Mental Health Advocacy

Matthews’ journey has transformed him into a vocal advocate for mental health, challenging the established narratives around mental health crises. He firmly believes in promoting greater accessibility to varied therapeutic services. His unique combination of Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching has emerged as a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with mental health challenges. This innovative approach has proven to be effective in helping people reimagine their roles from victims to victors.

A Broad Impact

Matthews’ impact is not confined to his immediate circle of influence. His work has made a significant mark on public figures like Kerry Katona, offering them new ways to navigate their mental health journeys. More importantly, it has sparked a broader conversation about mental health treatment options, prompting a reevaluation of existing strategies and an openness to alternative ones.

While Matthews’ journey has been marked by trials and tribulations, his resilience and innovative approach to mental health have made him a beacon of hope for many. His story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and the potential of alternative therapeutic methods. His recognition at the Creme De La Creme Business Awards is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for mental health advocacy as a whole.

Health Mental Health Crisis
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

