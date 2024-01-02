Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions

Health experts are sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of marathon sex, particularly for men with pre-existing heart conditions. The act of sexual intercourse, while an enjoyable experience for many, is a physically demanding activity that can lead to severe health complications, including stroke and cardiac arrest, for individuals with weakened hearts.

Cardiac Risks during Extended Sexual Activity

Dr. Akinsanya Olusegun Joseph, a Consultant Cardiologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, points out that specific heart conditions such as cardiomyopathy or adhesive heart disease can greatly increase the chances of sudden death during prolonged sexual activity. The additional stress exerted on the heart during such activities can prove fatal, especially for those already battling heart conditions.

Dr. Joseph underlines the importance of regular heart and general fitness examinations to assess one’s health status before engaging in sexual activity or using sex-enhancing drugs. In his words, “It is crucial to understand the state of your heart and overall fitness before you partake in intense physical activities such as sex. The risk is significantly higher for those with heart ailments.”

The Link Between Sexual Activity and Exercise

Onyeanunam Ekeke, a Consultant Urologist and professor at the University of Port Harcourt, concurs with Dr. Joseph. He emphasizes the physiological similarities between sex and exercise, both of which demand a certain level of physical exertion and can prove dangerous for individuals with heart conditions.

Professor Ekeke also draws attention to the potential risks associated with certain drugs, including aphrodisiacs and those used for treating erectile dysfunction. These medications, he warns, can have side effects or interact with existing conditions, resulting in adverse reactions, or in the worst case, death.

Need for Comprehensive Check-Ups

Experts strongly advise individuals, especially those with known heart issues or erectile dysfunction, to undergo comprehensive health check-ups. It is recommended to consult with healthcare professionals before engaging in strenuous sexual activities or using related medications. This precaution could help identify potential risks and prevent severe health consequences.

In conclusion, it is of utmost importance to understand and heed the potential risks associated with marathon sex, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions. Regular health check-ups and consultations with healthcare professionals can help mitigate these risks and ensure a safe and enjoyable sexual life.