Marathon Health and Everside Health Merge to Redefine Advanced Primary Care

A landmark merger in the healthcare industry has taken place, as Marathon Health and Everside Health join forces to create a formidable entity in advanced primary care. The new company, retaining the Marathon Health name, will offer a comprehensive suite of services to 2.5 million covered lives, including primary care, occupational health, mental health, pharmacy, and musculoskeletal services.

Marathon Health and Everside Health: A Merger of Titans

In a move that is set to redefine the advanced primary care landscape, Marathon Health and Everside Health have sealed their union, creating a company with a 25% market share in the industry. The new Marathon Health will operate through 680 health centers in 41 states, in addition to virtual care services in all 50 states.

A Shared Vision: Improving Access and Lowering Costs

The merger is driven by a shared vision to increase patient access, improve experiences, and lower employer healthcare costs by at least 25%. The combined organization plans to hire more clinical staff, open new sites, and attract top-tier workforce and employer clients. By focusing on quality of care and patient engagement, Marathon Health aims to bring better health outcomes to communities across the United States.

A Powerhouse in Healthcare: Marathon Health's New Chapter

With a workforce of 3,000 employees and a combined patient base of around 10 million, Marathon Health is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare industry. Jeff Wells, MD, will continue as the CEO of Marathon Health, providing the steady leadership needed to guide the company through its next phase of growth. Chris Miller, current Everside Health CEO, is departing to pursue new opportunities.

As of February 14, 2024, the healthcare landscape has been forever changed by the merger of Marathon Health and Everside Health. With a focus on advanced primary care, occupational health, mental health, pharmacy, and musculoskeletal services, the new Marathon Health is set to improve access, enhance patient experiences, and lower healthcare costs for millions of Americans.

Key Points: