MAPS 2024 Americas Annual Meeting: A Beacon of Change in Medical Affairs

March 24 will mark the commencement of the Medical Affairs Professional Society's (MAPS) 2024 Americas Annual Meeting in the vibrant city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The highly anticipated event is gearing up to host over 1,500 professionals from the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries, making it a historic convention for the City of Tampa. The meeting's four-day agenda is set to inspire innovation and drive strategic transformation in Medical Affairs, reflecting the industry's shift towards a patient-centric and value-based approach.

Renowned Keynote Speaker

The keynote speaker for the event, Ranjay Gulati, a Harvard Business School Professor and bestselling author, is renowned for his work on resilient organizations. Gulati's extensive body of work in management and leadership, including numerous notable books, is expected to provide invaluable insights to attendees. His input aligns seamlessly with the event's theme, setting the stage for thought-provoking discussions and innovation-driven strategies.

Tailor-Made Sessions and Interactive Workshops

The annual meeting will feature a series of plenary sessions, interactive workshops, networking events, and an exhibition hall. Furthermore, it will include pre-sessions, tailored to cater to specific interests, enriching the overall experience for the attendees. The sessions are designed to align with MAPS' Competency Framework, a strategic initiative to address the actual learning needs of Medical Affairs professionals. The topics for discussion span a wide range, from the impact of AI and patient advocacy to strategic partnerships and the challenge of misinformation.

Opportunity for Collaboration and Learning

The annual meeting serves as a crucial platform for Medical Affairs professionals to collaborate, learn, and contribute to the transformation of their industry. Besides the wealth of knowledge and insights to be gained, the event also offers Continuing Education (CE) credits for attendees, further enhancing its value. The MAPS 2024 Americas Annual Meeting is not just a gathering of professionals; it's a beacon of change and progress in the Medical Affairs landscape.