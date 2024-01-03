en English
Health

Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry

Cornea, the eye’s transparent surface, has a critical role in focusing light and facilitating vision. Not just that, it’s a sensory hub too, thanks to its dense network of nerves that drive pain sensations, blink reflexes, and tear production. Despite its essential role, science is yet to understand the complexity of corneal nerves. Addressing this lacuna, Anna Matynia, an associate professor at the University of Houston College of Optometry, has initiated a research project aimed at mapping the corneal nerves in detail.

Funding and Collaborations

Securing $1.4 million from Duke University through the National Eye Institute, Matynia’s research endeavors to understand the corneal nerves at morphologic, molecular, and functional levels. The research involves advanced imaging techniques, gene studies, and computational mapping to identify which nerves control specific functions like blinking, tear production, and pain sensation. The project is a collaborative effort, with significant contributions from Daniel R. Saban of Duke University and Victor Perez of the University of Miami.

Scope and Impact

The research aims to provide a comprehensive cartography of the corneal nerves, enhancing the understanding of corneal structure-function relationships. The outcomes of this research are expected to underpin future research into conditions such as neuropathic ocular pain and dry eye disease. By unraveling the complexities of corneal nerves, it will enable a deeper understanding of the cornea’s sensory functions, paving the way for advances in the treatment of pathobiology including neuropathic ocular pain and dry eye disease.

Contribution to the field

Through this endeavor, Anna Matynia and her team are contributing significantly to the field of optometry. This comprehensive analysis of the corneal sensory functions could revolutionize our understanding of the eye’s structure and functions, potentially leading to groundbreaking treatments for common eye conditions. As we step into the future, such research highlights the importance of continued exploration and innovation in the field of optometry.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

