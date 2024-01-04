Man’s Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune

In a remarkable display of surgical prowess, a 34-year-old man’s right upper limb was successfully reattached after a horrific accident. The complex surgery was carried out at the Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar area, led by the renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Sumit Saxena.

Details of the Accident and the Surgery

The patient suffered a severe arm amputation following a collision with a truck while biking through Dive Ghat. The accident resulted in substantial blood loss, placing him in a critical condition. The surgery, performed on November 11, lasted six grueling hours. Dr. Saxena, along with his team, worked within a critical time window to repair major structures such as vessels, nerves, muscles, tendons, and bones.

Post-Operative Recovery and Rehabilitation

After a few weeks of hospitalization and close monitoring, the patient was discharged and is now undergoing rehabilitation. Despite the initial complications, the recovery process has been steady. Dr. Saxena highlighted the challenges of such a surgery, including the risks of poor recovery at higher amputation levels and the potential for reperfusion injury. He emphasized the importance of post-operative care in ensuring a successful recovery.

Significance of the Surgery

Dr. Saxena noted that this type of surgery is quite rare and difficult to perform successfully, signifying the importance of this achievement. This medical feat not only demonstrates the advancements in microsurgery but also underscores the resilience of the human spirit in overcoming life-altering events and the crucial role of medical professionals in facilitating such transformations.