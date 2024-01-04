en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Man’s Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Man’s Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune

In a remarkable display of surgical prowess, a 34-year-old man’s right upper limb was successfully reattached after a horrific accident. The complex surgery was carried out at the Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar area, led by the renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Sumit Saxena.

Details of the Accident and the Surgery

The patient suffered a severe arm amputation following a collision with a truck while biking through Dive Ghat. The accident resulted in substantial blood loss, placing him in a critical condition. The surgery, performed on November 11, lasted six grueling hours. Dr. Saxena, along with his team, worked within a critical time window to repair major structures such as vessels, nerves, muscles, tendons, and bones.

Post-Operative Recovery and Rehabilitation

After a few weeks of hospitalization and close monitoring, the patient was discharged and is now undergoing rehabilitation. Despite the initial complications, the recovery process has been steady. Dr. Saxena highlighted the challenges of such a surgery, including the risks of poor recovery at higher amputation levels and the potential for reperfusion injury. He emphasized the importance of post-operative care in ensuring a successful recovery.

Significance of the Surgery

Dr. Saxena noted that this type of surgery is quite rare and difficult to perform successfully, signifying the importance of this achievement. This medical feat not only demonstrates the advancements in microsurgery but also underscores the resilience of the human spirit in overcoming life-altering events and the crucial role of medical professionals in facilitating such transformations.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
35 seconds ago
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Imitation crab, popularly referred to as ‘crab with a k,’ is a classic example of culinary ingenuity, transforming white fish and a mix of ingredients into a product that mimics the taste and texture of crab meat. The crafting process employs an age-old Japanese technique known as surimi, which has, for centuries, been used to
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
3 mins ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
4 mins ago
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
1 min ago
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
1 min ago
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
1 min ago
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
26 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
29 seconds
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
35 seconds
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
37 seconds
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
1 min
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
1 min
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
1 min
Health Canada Approves Pfizer's Beqvez, Opening New Horizons in Hemophilia B Treatment
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
3 mins
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
3 mins
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app