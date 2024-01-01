Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year’s Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations

The first day of 2024 in Manila was marked by the joyous birth of a baby boy, ushering in the New Year at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. The proud parents, Ronalyn Concepcion and John Michael Dizon, welcomed Jhaiden Railey into the world at the stroke of midnight, marking the dawn of a new year and a new life. Yet, the jubilant occasion was underscored by a significant shift observed by the hospital – a decrease in the number of New Year’s Day births, breaking from the trends of previous years.

A Precious Arrival Amidst Changing Trends

Against the backdrop of celebrations, Jhaiden Railey’s arrival was particularly special for his parents, who had been trying for a baby for three years. The hospital honored the tradition of celebrating the first baby of the year by gifting Jhaiden Railey with clothing and essentials. However, the hospital noted that only a handful of deliveries took place on New Year’s Day, a stark contrast to previous years when the birthing ward bustled with activity.

Adjustments in Hospital Protocols Amidst Pandemic

Despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital continues to uphold stringent health and safety measures, ensuring the well-being of both mothers and newborns. The hospital has ceased the requirement for all patients to undergo COVID-19 testing, but the commitment to following health protocols remains undeterred.

Commitment to Celebrating Life

While the decrease in New Year’s Day births marks a departure from tradition, the hospital remains committed to celebrating life. The festivities surrounding Jhaiden Railey’s arrival serve as a testament to this, with the hospital ensuring that the first baby of the year was welcomed with love and warmth.