MangoRx Unveils 'PRIME', An Innovative Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy

MangoRx, a name synonymous with men’s health and wellness, has announced the acceptance of pre-orders for its groundbreaking new product 'PRIME', powered by Kyzatrex, an FDA-approved oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). This innovative product is designed to cater specifically to those who require TRT, a treatment typically prescribed to tackle conditions induced by low testosterone levels, such as hypogonadism, and to mitigate symptoms like fatigue, depression, and decreased libido.

'PRIME' by MangoRx: A New Dawn in TRT

Unlike traditional TRT methods that involve injections or topical gels, 'PRIME' by MangoRx presents a convenient alternative, delivering testosterone in a softgel capsule. It promises benefits such as enhanced vitality, improved mood, sharper cognition, optimized physical performance, and balanced hormonal levels with a compelling 96% efficacy rate by day 90. The FDA approval signifies that 'PRIME' has met the requisite safety and efficacy standards for treating low testosterone levels in men.

An Exclusive Offer: Two Months of Free 'PRIME'

As part of its launch strategy, MangoRx is offering 2 months of free 'PRIME', a $498 value, to the first 1,000 male subscribers. This offer also includes pre-ordering a minimally invasive FDA-approved at-home blood collection test kit. Once available, 'PRIME' will be priced at $199 per month, with an additional 10% discount for subscribers of another MangoRx product.

Telemedicine: The Future of Men’s Health

Recognizing the growth potential of the men’s wellness telemedicine sector, especially in areas related to erectile dysfunction (ED) and hair growth, MangoRx has been developing a range of health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. By allowing pre-orders, MangoRx is taking a proactive approach to distribute the therapy to patients in need, signifying a critical expansion into a new vertical with substantial market potential and minimal consumer-side competition.