Manchester Police Probe Surgeon John Bradley Williamson After Teen's Fatal Surgery

Following the tragic death of 17-year-old Catherine O'Connor during what was described as a high-risk surgery at Salford Royal Hospital, Greater Manchester Police have initiated an investigation into the conduct of spinal surgeon John Bradley Williamson. Allegations have surfaced suggesting Williamson may have misled a coroner's inquest in 2007, casting doubt on the accuracy of his testimony regarding the circumstances leading to O'Connor's death.

Uncovering the Truth

Catherine O'Connor's surgery, led by Williamson in February 2007, ended fatally with the teenager losing 14 liters of blood. Despite Williamson's assertions to the coroner that the blood loss was within expected limits, internal communications revealed he had described the operation to colleagues as fraught with 'catastrophic haemorrhage.' This discrepancy, alongside Williamson's decision to proceed without a recommended second surgeon, has prompted a reevaluation of the case, with Detective Inspector Michael Sharples spearheading the investigation.

Systemic Failures and Patient Safety

An independent review conducted in 2022, long after Williamson's dismissal for unrelated misconduct, shed light on a history of concerns regarding his surgical practices. The review highlighted instances of ignored warnings, bullying of staff, and a disturbing pattern of patient harm under Williamson's care. The recent inquiry by barrister Carlo Breen into governance failings at Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust, which oversees Salford Royal Hospital, further emphasizes the potential for preventable patient harm had Williamson's conduct been addressed sooner.

Family's Quest for Justice

The O'Connor family's pursuit of a new inquest and the broader demand for a full investigation into Williamson's surgical history underscore a collective call for accountability. The revelations from former staff, including consultant anaesthetist Glyn Smurthwaite, who expressed shock upon learning the full context of the surgery, amplify the urgency of scrutinizing Williamson's professional conduct. The police review, nearing completion, aims to determine the suitability of reopening the inquest, offering a glimmer of hope for the O'Connor family and others affected by Williamson's actions.

The case of Catherine O'Connor and the allegations against John Bradley Williamson represent more than an isolated tragedy; they highlight the critical importance of transparency, accountability, and effective governance within medical institutions. As the investigation continues, the healthcare community and the public alike await answers, hoping for measures that will prevent such devastating outcomes in the future.