Manatt Welcomes Lisa Sbrana, Ex-NYS Health Director, Boosting Health Care Expertise

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a pioneering professional services firm, has significantly strengthened its health care industry group with the strategic hiring of Lisa Sbrana as Partner and Senior Advisor in New York. Sbrana, previously at the helm of New York State's health insurance programs, is set to bring a wealth of knowledge in Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces to the firm's distinguished health care team.

Unique Blend of Expertise

With a notable career that spans across various facets of health care policy and reform, Sbrana's expertise is uniquely multifaceted. Her prior roles have equipped her with in-depth insights into state and federal health policy, especially concerning Medicaid and Marketplace policy, planning, and operations. Sbrana's comprehensive understanding of the legal, regulatory, and operational challenges faced by health care stakeholders positions her as a valuable asset to Manatt's clients.

Driving Health Care Innovation

At Manatt, Sbrana will leverage her extensive background to assist clients in navigating the complexities of health care policy and regulation. Her work will focus on developing innovative solutions to expand affordable health coverage and improve access to care nationwide. Manatt's health care team, renowned for its forward-thinking approach and dedication to advancing health outcomes, will benefit significantly from Sbrana's leadership and vision.

Commitment to Health Care Access

Sbrana's passion for health care innovation and reform is evident in her previous achievements and her future goals at Manatt. By combining legal expertise with strategic consulting, she aims to continue her work in transforming health care coverage and delivery systems across the country. Her arrival at Manatt underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to enhancing health care access, affordability, and quality for all Americans.

As the health care landscape continues to evolve, professionals like Lisa Sbrana are crucial in shaping policies and practices that address the needs of the community. Her addition to Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP not only enriches the firm's capabilities but also reinforces its position as a leader in driving meaningful health care reform.