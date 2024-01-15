en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus

In a heartrending incident on Sunday, January 14, a man in his 60s succumbed to a medical emergency while aboard a bus in the region of Poole Hill, Bournemouth. The event unfolded around 2pm, leading to an immediate response from the emergency services which included the Dorset Police lending their assistance to the ambulance service.

A Rapid Response to the Medical Emergency

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services were quick to react with multiple ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the scene. Eyewitnesses shared accounts of armed police officers boarding the bus, a testament to the severity of the situation. Thanks to the swift intervention, the road was cleared before 3pm. Dorset Police confirmed their involvement, stating that they were aiding paramedics in handling the medical emergency.

The Tragic Outcome

Despite the immediate response and the unwavering efforts of the responders, the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The tragic news was confirmed by the Dorset Police in a statement issued on Monday. The family of the deceased, finding themselves in this challenging period, were informed about the tragic event.

No Foul Play Suspected

Authorities have shared that the death is not being treated as suspicious. The police, in their official statement, expressed their condolences to the grieving family. As the family copes with their loss, the community comes together, offering them their support during this difficult time.

0
Accidents Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
14 seconds ago
Collision on M1 in Nottinghamshire Causes Major Traffic Delays
On the morning of Monday, January 15, motorists travelling the M1 in Nottinghamshire found themselves in a gridlock, as a collision led to the closure of three out of four northbound lanes. The incident, which occurred between Junctions 29A and 30 near Worksop, has resulted in significant delays, with traffic officers tirelessly working to clear
Collision on M1 in Nottinghamshire Causes Major Traffic Delays
Collision Leads to A37 Road Closure, Disrupts Traffic in Somerset
20 mins ago
Collision Leads to A37 Road Closure, Disrupts Traffic in Somerset
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
21 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
A Tale of Three Sheep: An Unusual Incident in Westport Leads to Police Intervention
19 seconds ago
A Tale of Three Sheep: An Unusual Incident in Westport Leads to Police Intervention
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Child's Life in Dhar City
50 seconds ago
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Child's Life in Dhar City
Barn Fire in Amity Township: No Casualties, Investigation Underway
6 mins ago
Barn Fire in Amity Township: No Casualties, Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
33 seconds
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
47 seconds
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
1 min
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
2 mins
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
2 mins
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
2 mins
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
3 mins
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
4 mins
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
41 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app