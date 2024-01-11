Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia

In a remarkable testament to love and solidarity, 31-year-old Cody Ennis from Waterford, Michigan, embarked on a unique journey nearly four years ago. His mission? To grow his hair long enough to create a wig for his 27-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Hosking, who has lived with alopecia since she was seven years old. This hereditary disease, which causes hair loss, led Hosking to shave her head and resort to wigs in 2018 when her condition worsened.

Advertisment

A Hair-Raising Journey

Ennis began his hair-growing endeavour in May 2020, just six months into their relationship, which began in the midst of the COVID lockdown. His target was 30 inches of hair, an aim he nearly achieved, with his locks ultimately reaching 29 inches. The couple took meticulous care of his hair, consulting a cosmetologist for advice and investing in expensive hair care products to ensure optimal growth and health.

The Final Cut

Advertisment

When October 2023 finally arrived, marking the end of Ennis' hair-growing journey, the couple sought assistance from a barber to avoid any errors during the crucial cutting process. The painstakingly grown hair was then sent to Florida Fancies, a renowned wig maker. There, it was transformed into a lace-front wig, a process that cost the couple $899.

A Gift of Love

The moment of truth came in January when Hosking received the wig. Overwhelmed by the depth of Ennis' gesture, she was moved to tears. The wig's natural curls resembled the hairstyle she sported before losing her hair, making the moment even more poignant. As a symbol of their bond and Ennis' unwavering support, the couple, who are not yet engaged, have decided to include the wig in their future wedding. Ennis expressed his wish for Hosking to wear it on their special day, adding another layer of meaning to their unique love story.