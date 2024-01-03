Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources

In the early hours of Wednesday, a 47-year-old man, Pramod, met a tragic end after jumping out of a moving police van and failing to receive immediate medical treatment. The incident unfolded in the precincts of Shanti Mohalla after Pramod, under the influence of alcohol, was alleged to have molested and verbally abused a woman.

Distress Call and Arrest

Responding to the complaint lodged by the victim, the police apprehended Pramod and were in the process of transporting him to the New Usmanpur police station when the unexpected escape occurred. In an intoxicated state, Pramod managed to jump from the moving van, suffering critical injuries as a result. A case of molestation, sexual harassment, and assault has been registered based on the woman’s complaint.

Hospital Ordeal and Pramod’s Demise

Following the incident, the police made desperate attempts to secure medical treatment for Pramod, taking him to four different government hospitals. However, each hospital they approached was incapable of providing the urgent care he needed due to a shortage of beds, ICU ventilators, or specific medical equipment such as a CT-Scan. Pramod’s condition deteriorated as he was moved from one hospital to another, ultimately succumbing to his injuries at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital at 5.45 am.

Investigation and Autopsy

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and a medical board is in the process of being formed to conduct an autopsy. It is noteworthy that Pramod had a criminal record prior to this incident, which included an attempt to murder case in 2015. The circumstances surrounding Pramod’s tragic end underscore the urgent need for a review of the healthcare system and the care provided to individuals in police custody.