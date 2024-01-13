en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus

In an unsettling incident last weekend, a 39-year-old man named Michael Donner was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman at Bryan West Campus, causing her severe head injuries. Officers responded to the distressing scene on Sunday around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of the brutal assault.

Victim Suffers Significant Head Injuries

The unidentified woman suffered substantial injuries, requiring immediate medical attention. Following the assault, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency surgery to treat three brain bleeds, a life-threatening condition that could have resulted in severe neurological damage or even death.

Assailant Identified and Charged

The victim identified her assailant as Michael Donner, alleging that he struck her head eight times. Authorities swiftly acted on this information, arresting Donner and charging him with first-degree assault. As of now, he is being held at the Lancaster County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Legal Ramifications and Ongoing Medical Treatment

Judge Joseph Dalton set Donner’s bail at a hefty $500,000, with a ten percent bond requirement. This means that Donner would need to post $50,000 to secure his release. As the case continues to be processed through the legal system, the victim is presumably receiving ongoing medical treatment for her injuries, highlighting the long-term repercussions of such violent incidents.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
31 seconds ago
Delaware Day Care Center in Disarray: Drugs, Guns, and Arrests
On a seemingly ordinary day in Dover, Delaware, the local police department’s routine investigation took a dramatic turn. Cameron Christmas, a 33-year-old man with a history of drug-related offenses, and Jessica Cooper, a 29-year-old woman listed as the registered agent of a local child care facility, The Little Peoples LFCC 2, were arrested on multiple
Delaware Day Care Center in Disarray: Drugs, Guns, and Arrests
San Francisco to Install 400 License Plate Readers in Fight Against Crime
12 mins ago
San Francisco to Install 400 License Plate Readers in Fight Against Crime
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
16 mins ago
Russia's Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation
India’s NIA Charges Four for ISIS Connections: Implications for National Security
8 mins ago
India’s NIA Charges Four for ISIS Connections: Implications for National Security
Unexpected Violence: Peaceful Gathering Marred by Police Assault
9 mins ago
Unexpected Violence: Peaceful Gathering Marred by Police Assault
Impersonator Threatens Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amidst Denial of Secret Service Protection
11 mins ago
Impersonator Threatens Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amidst Denial of Secret Service Protection
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
26 seconds
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
1 min
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
1 min
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
2 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
3 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
3 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
3 mins
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
4 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
4 mins
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app