Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea

Burnham-on-Sea is set to welcome a unique addition to its local business community with the opening of the Mammoth Comfort Centre. Steve Scott, the proprietor of Scotts Home Furnishers in the region, announced the launch of this new store, scheduled for either January 15 or 16. The Mammoth Comfort Centre is committed to raising the bar in comfort for both sleeping and sitting experiences for the residents of Burnham-on-Sea.

Revolutionizing Comfort

The product range of the store is designed with the primary aim of enhancing comfort for all customers, irrespective of their specific needs. The catalogue includes mattresses specifically engineered to boost athlete wellbeing, rise and recline chairs for those facing mobility challenges, and a wide array of sitting and sleeping options. The mission of the Mammoth Comfort Centre is to transform conventional notions of comfort and provide products that cater to the diverse needs of the community.

Exclusive Range of Products

What sets the Mammoth Comfort Centre apart is its exclusive collection of Mammoth products. The store will be the only one in the UK to feature every Mammoth chair, sofa, and mattress, providing customers with a unique opportunity to explore the complete range. The product line includes options made from medical grade foam, pure foam, and pocket-spring-based designs, each crafted to offer superior comfort and support.

Additional Services

Complementing its comprehensive product range, the Mammoth Comfort Centre will also offer motorized beds and seats, facilitating ease of movement for individuals who require assistance. To further enhance customer experience, the store will provide free local delivery, setup in the customer’s chosen room, packaging removal, and, if needed, disposal of old furniture. These additional services underline the Mammoth Comfort Centre’s dedication to providing not just products, but complete solutions that enhance the comfort and wellbeing of its customers.