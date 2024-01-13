MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women

A groundbreaking clinical trial known as the MAMAH project, funded by the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership and coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, has concluded that dihydroartemisinin and piperaquine (DHA-PPQ) can effectively prevent malaria in HIV-positive pregnant women. This finding is a significant step forward in improving maternal and infant health, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa where malaria and HIV co-infection is a major health concern.

Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women

The MAMAH trial aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DHA-PPQ as an alternative to standard preventive treatment based on sulphadoxine and pyrimethamine, which is incompatible with co-trimoxazole, an antibiotic routinely used by HIV-positive individuals. The trial included over 600 participants across Gabon and Mozambique, all of whom were taking both co-trimoxazole and antiretroviral therapy for HIV.

Significant Reduction in Clinical Malaria and Infection Risk

The results of the study, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, revealed that the risk of clinical malaria was nearly eight times lower in the DHA-PPQ group compared to the placebo group. Furthermore, the risk of malaria infection was nearly halved in those treated with DHA-PPQ. Importantly, DHA-PPQ did not lead to serious side effects or affect the mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

A Breakthrough for Maternal and Infant Health in Sub-Saharan Africa

The findings of this study suggest that DHA-PPQ could substantially improve maternal and infant health in sub-Saharan Africa, where around one million HIV-positive women contract malaria during pregnancy annually. This breakthrough offers a promising solution for a vulnerable population often overlooked in clinical trials, emphasizing the importance of collaborative research efforts in addressing infectious diseases in such groups.