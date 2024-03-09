Malta's Surge in Botched Lip Fillers: Doctor Warns Against Unregulated Procedures

At a recent Women's Health and Wellbeing Expo in Malta, medical professionals raised alarms over the increasing number of botched lip fillers resulting from unregulated aesthetic procedures. Dr. Joanna Delia, an experienced medical doctor in the field of aesthetics, revealed her clinic treats up to eight cases daily of complications from such treatments. Highlighting the necessity for practitioners to be well-trained and authorized, Delia's insights underscore the risks involved in seeking non-standard cosmetic enhancements.

Advertisment

Understanding the Risks

Delia stressed the importance of consulting with a qualified medical doctor for any med-aesthetic procedure. According to European Healthcare Standards, only practitioners authorized by national competent authorities should perform these treatments. Unfortunately, many individuals affected by botched procedures were unaware of these requirements. Delia emphasized the need for "the right skill, the right products, and the right amount" to ensure the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic enhancements.

Positive Outcomes When Done Right

Advertisment

Despite the risks, Delia also pointed out the positive impact well-executed aesthetic procedures can have on individuals. For some, these treatments have significantly boosted self-esteem and aided in the recovery from traumatic experiences, including domestic violence survivors dealing with facial scarring and trauma. This aspect of aesthetic medicine showcases its potential to offer more than just cosmetic benefits, contributing to overall wellness and recovery.

Addressing Broader Wellbeing Issues

The expo also served as a platform for discussing broader health and wellbeing issues, including the recognition of signs of domestic violence and the importance of mental health. Elaine Compagno, a domestic violence survivor and advocate, and psychologist Cher Engerer, both spoke on the significance of addressing emotional, psychological, and physical health comprehensively. Engerer particularly emphasized the need to prioritize brain health for overall wellbeing, suggesting practical ways to maintain a healthy mental state.

The increasing incidents of botched lip fillers in Malta highlight a critical need for regulation and public education on the risks associated with unregulated aesthetic procedures. While these treatments can offer significant benefits when done correctly, the potential for harm underscores the importance of seeking qualified professionals. Moreover, the discussions at the Women's Health and Wellbeing Expo remind us of the interconnectedness of physical appearance and mental health, urging a more holistic approach to wellbeing.