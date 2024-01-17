Malta's Church Organizations and Cannabis Authority Call for HHC Ban

In a unified voice of concern, Malta's prominent Church organizations, including Caritas Malta, Fondazzjoni Oasi, the Church Schools Association, and the Secretariat for Catholic Education, have joined forces with the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis. The collective alarm is over the sale and open availability of a semi-synthetic cannabinoid known as hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) in Malta. This substance, synthesized from cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from low-THC hemp, has been marketed as an alternative to cannabis and THC products, thereby increasing its appeal and risk.

Advertisment

The Ubiquity and Forms of HHC

HHC is not a mere whisper in the wind. It boasts multiple presentations, from flowers and hashish to high-potency extracts and gummies, adding to its allure and accessibility. The Church organizations and the Cannabis Authority are particularly perturbed by the ease with which children and youth can access these products, given their legal status in Malta following the recent legalization of cannabis.

International Precedents and Concerns

Advertisment

As the Church groups and the Cannabis Authority point out, Malta stands in stark contrast to several European counterparts. Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, the UK, France, and Switzerland have already outlawed HHC products. This divergence is not only alarming but also indicative of a potential risk to the Maltese community and, crucially, its younger population. It is a concern that fuels their plea for the Maltese authorities to follow suit and implement an immediate ban on HHC products.

Hope for Action and Responsibility

While the Church organizations and the Cannabis Authority are pushing for regulatory action, they also recognize the role of retailers in this scenario. Their appeal extends to these sellers, urging them to exercise responsibility and voluntarily cease the sale of HHC products to minors. Despite the current circumstances, there is a shared hope that their concerns will be enough to prompt a ban on all HHC products, marking a significant step towards safeguarding Malta's future generations.