Health

Male’ Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
In a significant move toward ensuring public health and environmental safety, the Maldivian capital, Male’, has announced plans to install devices that monitor toxic gas levels. This initiative emerges as urban centers worldwide confront the detrimental effects of air pollution, including respiratory complications and other health hazards.

Monitoring for a Healthier City

Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim has disclosed strategies to establish a system that tracks emission levels in Male’. Already, sensors have been positioned in Hulhumale’, and efforts are underway to install them in the capital city. The government’s objective is to identify areas with high emissions and tackle the health threats presented by vehicle emissions. This is to be achieved through the introduction of low-emission transport systems, encompassing electric buses, cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

A Comprehensive Environmental Strategy

Minister Thoriq Ibrahim has underscored the significance of this initiative within the broader context of climate change mitigation. He particularly highlighted the health risks associated with toxic gas emissions in heavily populated areas such as Male’. The installation of toxic gas detectors in Hulhumale and the proposed setup in Male’ form part of a comprehensive plan to cut emissions and boost sustainable transportation options. This plan aligns with the government’s wider endeavors to address environmental concerns and promote public health in the city.

Addressing Climate Change and Health Risks

The Environment Minister has shared plans to install special devices to monitor toxic gas levels in the atmosphere of Male’, Hulhumale, and Vilimale. The aim is to pinpoint regions with the highest emission rates and focus on reducing toxic gas emissions from vehicles. The government aspires to create a low emission transport system to enhance air quality in Male’. The Minister stressed the importance of tackling climate change and toxic gas emissions to lower the risk of diseases in densely populated areas. Efforts are actively ongoing to install these devices, some of which are already operational in Hulhumale. The Minister also emphasized the need for a comprehensive transport plan to achieve this initiative.

Health Maldives
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

