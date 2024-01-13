en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond

There’s a noticeable shift in the aesthetic landscape of the UK. An intriguing surge in the number of men stepping into the world of cosmetic enhancements has been observed – a 70% rise from the previous year, as per a survey by the British College of Aesthetic Medicine. Men now constitute almost a quarter of the patient demographic for injectable beauty treatments, such as Botox and fillers. This rising trend, as experts suggest, stems from societal pressures and a growing inclination to mirror the appearance of male celebrities who have candidly discussed their cosmetic procedures.

Celebrity Influence & Societal Pressure

Public figures like Simon Cowell, Joe Jonas, Burt Reynolds, and Kenny Rogers have openly talked about their cosmetic interventions, inspiring a wave of acceptance among their male followers. Dr. Ed Robinson, an NHS medic and aesthetician, attributes this rising trend to a decline in the taboo associated with male cosmetic enhancements. The spotlight on physical appearance has never been brighter, thanks in part to the rise of virtual meetings during the pandemic, popularly termed as the ‘Zoom Boom’.

Popular Treatments & Patient Testimonials

The cosmetic treatments that are seeing the most traction among men include Botox, dermal fillers, and skin-refreshing boosters. Alexander Petre-Mears, a social media influencer and physio, shared his positive experience with Botox, emphasizing the confidence boost it imparts. With an estimated 900,000 injections administered in the UK annually, Botox is used to relax facial muscles, thereby smoothening out wrinkles.

Plastic Surgery in the Pandemic Era

Interestingly, this rise in male cosmetic procedures is synchronous with a global increase in plastic surgeries since the pandemic. Stress-induced changes in appearance, weight loss resulting in excess skin, delayed elective surgeries, and cost savings with limited extracurricular activities have contributed to this increase. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports a 20% overall increase in cosmetic surgeries since the pandemic.

0
Health Society United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
Ensuring the correct temperature in a home is not only crucial for comfort but also to prevent the development of damp and mould, which can compromise the structural integrity of a property and impact the health of its occupants. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t necessary to leave the heating on all day to prevent
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
9 mins ago
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
10 mins ago
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
2 mins ago
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
2 mins ago
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
4 mins ago
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
19 seconds
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
22 seconds
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
28 seconds
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
35 seconds
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
1 min
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
1 min
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
1 min
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
1 min
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
2 mins
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app