Maldives Parliament Investigates Delayed Emergency Response in Tragic Death of 13-Year-Old Boy

In a stirring development, the Human Rights and Gender Committee of the Maldives Parliament has launched an inquiry into the death of a 13-year-old boy from GA. Villingili, following significant delays in his transfer to Male' for critical medical treatment. The incident, which unfolded on a Saturday, prompted a meeting on the following Sunday, despite the parliament being in recess.

Allegations of Negligence

Accusations of negligence by the involved authorities are rife, with concerns mounting over the potential impact of strained diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India on the provision of emergency medical services. The suspended use of Indian-donated Dornier aircraft and helicopters for such emergencies has drawn severe criticism, notably from Addu Meedhoo MP Rozaina, who is advocating for the Defense and Foreign Ministers to be summoned to the Committee.

Aasandha Company Limited Called Upon

Additionally, the management of Aasandha Company Limited, responsible for medical evacuations in the country, are being called to account. Villingili MP Saud Hussain observed the frequency with which such devastating incidents occur and pointed out the government's alleged failure to utilize available emergency resources.

Special Inquiry Initiated

The Committee, led by Chairperson Jeehan Mahmood, is set to conduct a special inquiry, probing the use of Indian aircraft in such emergencies. The late boy's family had expressed deep concerns over the delay in his transfer, and sadly, he passed away two days later at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), which has yet to disclose the cause of death. Aasandha, however, stated that Villingili Hospital's emergency evacuation request for the boy was processed and approved within 12 minutes, with instructions to arrange a flight issued shortly after.

The tragic incident has thrown into sharp relief the potential implications of political tensions on critical healthcare services, sparking a nationwide conversation on the efficiency of emergency response systems. With the loss of a young life at the heart of this controversy, the Maldives Parliament's inquiry is a crucial step towards ensuring accountability and preventing such tragedies in the future.