Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign ‘Madhirin Rakkaa’

On December 30, 2023, the Maldives kicked off a nationwide mosquito control campaign, aptly named ‘Madhirin Rakkaa’ or ‘Safe from Mosquitos.’ The campaign was initiated in response to the growing threat of mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue and filariasis. Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef led the launch event, which was held at the Male’ City Council’s Public Works Office.

Simultaneous Launch Across the Islands

The launch of ‘Madhirin Rakkaa’ was not confined to the capital city, Male’. It was rolled out concurrently across various islands in the Maldives. The campaign’s primary objective is to tackle the surge in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. This ambitious initiative involves government companies, civic groups, and, most importantly, the public, in a drive to clean up mosquito breeding grounds.

Participation of Government Officials

Alongside Vice President Hussain, Health Minister Abdulla Khaleel also participated in the launch event. They, together with employees from different government companies, took part in cleaning activities across Male’. An equivalent event, organized by Urbanco, was held in the suburban region of Hulhumale’.

Emphasizing Public Cooperation

During the event, Vice President Hussain stressed the crucial role of public cooperation in this endeavor. He recalled the successful eradication of filariasis in 2016 as a testament to what a collective effort can achieve. He also underscored the need to prevent its reemergence. Furthermore, Health Minister Khaleel appealed to the people’s sense of civic duty in combating the spread of these diseases. His comments underscored the high stakes of the campaign in preserving public health.