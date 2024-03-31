Maldives Health Workers Protest Unpaid Overtime, Cite Legal, ILO Violations

Health professionals, alongside industry affiliates and sympathizers, rallied in a protest to voice concerns over being compelled to work overtime without the appropriate compensation. This movement, spearheaded by the Maldives Health Professionals Union (MHPU), underscores a growing tension between healthcare workers and their employers in light of recent changes to the salary structure. At the heart of this dispute is the allegation that the new pay framework has led to widespread violations of labor regulations, specifically those concerning overtime work and compensation.

Unpaid Overtime: A Growing Concern

The MHPU's statement released on Saturday casts a spotlight on a pressing issue: health workers are being forced to work beyond their contractual hours without receiving the overtime allowance mandated by law. According to the union, while the law allows for a maximum of 10% of the basic salary as overtime pay, the new salary framework effectively nullifies this provision by making employees work additional hours without extra compensation. This practice not only contravenes Maldivian labor laws but also international standards set by the International Labor Organization (ILO), of which Maldives is a signatory to seven conventions, including those against forced labor.

Legal Framework and International Obligations

The union's contention is grounded in both national legislation and international commitments. By highlighting the legal allowance for overtime compensation and the restrictions on the amount of overtime work, the MHPU is drawing attention to the apparent disregard for these provisions by employers within the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the union's reference to the ILO conventions emphasizes the broader implications of this issue, suggesting that the current situation could tarnish Maldives' reputation on the international stage regarding labor rights and practices. The union is not just fighting for fair compensation but also for the adherence to a set of principles that govern fair labor worldwide.

Response and Actions

In response to these violations, the MHPU has been proactive in seeking remedies for affected workers. An email exchange with the Labour Relations Authority (LRA) in June 2023, as mentioned by the union, indicates that the LRA acknowledges the illegality of the current practice. Despite this acknowledgment, the issue persists, prompting the MHPU to organize public protests and call for immediate action to rectify these injustices. Additionally, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu's announcement of a special allowance for employees working during the last 10 days of Ramadan, although a positive gesture, does not address the systemic issues highlighted by the union.

The plight of healthcare workers in Maldives, forced to work overtime without due compensation, is not just a local labor dispute but a challenge to the integrity of labor laws and international labor standards. As the MHPU continues to advocate for the rights of health workers, the resolution of this issue will serve as a litmus test for the efficacy of labor regulations in Maldives and the nation's commitment to upholding international labor conventions. The outcome of this struggle could have lasting implications for labor practices and workers' rights in Maldives and potentially set a precedent for addressing similar issues in other sectors and countries.