en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s

In an unprecedented move, the Maldives have introduced a groundbreaking health initiative offering free medical check-ups to individuals aged 50 and above. This initiative is a fulfillment of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s electoral pledge and is being executed through the national health insurance scheme, Aasandha. The program was among the first objectives achieved by the president’s administration in the initial 14 weeks of his term, setting a landmark in his governance.

Aasandha’s Role in Public Health

The National Social Protection Agency (NSPA) confirmed that eligible citizens could schedule their complimentary medical examinations at state hospitals. Each individual is entitled to avail of this service twice a year, with the second check-up requiring a doctor’s documentation for approval. The main state hospital, IGMH, is bracing itself to meet the expected demand by establishing a dedicated clinic. A similar facility is already functioning at Hulhumale’ Hospital.

Impacts and Future Prospects

The data collected through this program will be used to inform and enhance government policies regarding health service provision. Each person can utilize a medical check-up package that aligns with their age group annually, and the findings from these check-ups will be reported to the NSPA in compliance with agency regulations.

Healthcare in the Maldives: A New Chapter

The implementation of this initiative marks a revolutionary chapter in the health sector of the Maldives. By prioritizing early detection of potential health issues, this initiative aims to provide effective preventive care to the aging population. Through the data collected, the government can gain critical insights into the prevalent health issues and adapt its policies accordingly, ensuring effective and tailored healthcare for its citizens.

0
Health Maldives
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare

By Muhammad Jawad

Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident

By Rafia Tasleem

Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights

By Rafia Tasleem

Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future ...
@Education · 12 mins
Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future ...
heart comment 0
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology

By Safak Costu

2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By Geeta Pillai

Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information

By Justice Nwafor

Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals

By Israel Ojoko

Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
22 seconds
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
2 mins
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
4 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
5 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
6 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
8 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
11 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
12 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
12 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
16 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app