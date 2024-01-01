Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s

In an unprecedented move, the Maldives have introduced a groundbreaking health initiative offering free medical check-ups to individuals aged 50 and above. This initiative is a fulfillment of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s electoral pledge and is being executed through the national health insurance scheme, Aasandha. The program was among the first objectives achieved by the president’s administration in the initial 14 weeks of his term, setting a landmark in his governance.

Aasandha’s Role in Public Health

The National Social Protection Agency (NSPA) confirmed that eligible citizens could schedule their complimentary medical examinations at state hospitals. Each individual is entitled to avail of this service twice a year, with the second check-up requiring a doctor’s documentation for approval. The main state hospital, IGMH, is bracing itself to meet the expected demand by establishing a dedicated clinic. A similar facility is already functioning at Hulhumale’ Hospital.

Impacts and Future Prospects

The data collected through this program will be used to inform and enhance government policies regarding health service provision. Each person can utilize a medical check-up package that aligns with their age group annually, and the findings from these check-ups will be reported to the NSPA in compliance with agency regulations.

Healthcare in the Maldives: A New Chapter

The implementation of this initiative marks a revolutionary chapter in the health sector of the Maldives. By prioritizing early detection of potential health issues, this initiative aims to provide effective preventive care to the aging population. Through the data collected, the government can gain critical insights into the prevalent health issues and adapt its policies accordingly, ensuring effective and tailored healthcare for its citizens.