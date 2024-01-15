Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services

Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, recently advocated for the expansion of the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) rehabilitation services. He called for the establishment of three additional rehabilitation centres over the next five years, bolstering the nation’s commitment to providing comprehensive protection, including rehabilitation, to its workers.

Socso’s Current Rehabilitation Services

Currently, Malaysia’s Socso rehabilitation services are centred around the Tun Abdul Razak Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in Ayer Keroh, Melaka. Since its inception in 2014, this centre has extended its services to over 15,000 individuals. The beneficiaries of these services include both Socso contributors and non-contributors who were impacted by accidents or illnesses related to their employment. The centre’s rehabilitation treatments have proven effective, with approximately 70% of those treated managing to return to work.

Expansion Plans on the Horizon

The expansion plan, as outlined by Sim, includes the opening of additional centres in Ipoh, Perak, and one currently under construction in Terengganu. However, the minister stressed the importance of having such facilities in Sabah and Sarawak as well, ensuring that workers across the country are within reach of these vital services.

Recognized for Quality Services

The Tun Abdul Razak Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre has not only served local workers but also attracted foreign patients seeking quality rehabilitation services. The call for the expansion of Socso’s services was made during a visit to the Melaka centre, which also saw the attendance of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, State Exco for Health, Human Resources and Unity Ngwee Hee Sem, and Socso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.