en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

A crisis of enforcement has emerged in Malaysia’s health domain as the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division grapples with a significant transgression. A shop in Johor was recently exposed, selling prescription-only medicine—specifically azithromycin—without the requisite prescription, sparking concerns about the enforcement capabilities of this pivotal division.

Manpower Dilemma

Dr. S Subramaniam, the former Health Minister, asserts that the root cause of this issue is the division’s limited manpower. The shortage of workforce is hindering the division’s ability to effectively oversee pharmacies throughout the country. Despite possessing strong laws governing pharmaceuticals in Malaysia, the problem lies in their enforcement, which is compromised due to insufficient manpower.

Enforcement Enhancement

Dr. Subramaniam suggests a viable solution could be to expand the enforcement powers to other divisions within the ministry. This move could bolster oversight, thereby preventing such incidents from recurring. The current Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, in response to the incident, has urged the pharmacy division to adopt more aggressive measures, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Regulatory Non-compliance

Furthermore, Dr. Subramaniam has drawn attention to the growing problem of non-compliance with pharmaceutical regulations. A critical issue is the phenomenon of ‘parallel imports,’ where unregistered medication is illegally sold in Malaysia. There is also a concern about the practice of pharmacists dispensing prescription medication without insisting on a doctor’s prescription.

Public Responsibility

The Malaysian Pharmacists Society, represented by its president Amhari Buang, has appealed to the public to report such cases. Buang emphasizes the importance of responsible antibiotic use to stave off antibiotic resistance, underscoring the shared responsibility of pharmacists and the public in maintaining health sector integrity.

0
Health Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

By Nimrah Khatoon

Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

By BNN Correspondents

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with ...
@Health · 2 mins
Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with ...
heart comment 0
Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviation Safety

By Safak Costu

Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviation Safety
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
14 seconds
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
46 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
58 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
1 min
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
2 mins
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app