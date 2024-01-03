Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

A crisis of enforcement has emerged in Malaysia’s health domain as the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division grapples with a significant transgression. A shop in Johor was recently exposed, selling prescription-only medicine—specifically azithromycin—without the requisite prescription, sparking concerns about the enforcement capabilities of this pivotal division.

Manpower Dilemma

Dr. S Subramaniam, the former Health Minister, asserts that the root cause of this issue is the division’s limited manpower. The shortage of workforce is hindering the division’s ability to effectively oversee pharmacies throughout the country. Despite possessing strong laws governing pharmaceuticals in Malaysia, the problem lies in their enforcement, which is compromised due to insufficient manpower.

Enforcement Enhancement

Dr. Subramaniam suggests a viable solution could be to expand the enforcement powers to other divisions within the ministry. This move could bolster oversight, thereby preventing such incidents from recurring. The current Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, in response to the incident, has urged the pharmacy division to adopt more aggressive measures, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Regulatory Non-compliance

Furthermore, Dr. Subramaniam has drawn attention to the growing problem of non-compliance with pharmaceutical regulations. A critical issue is the phenomenon of ‘parallel imports,’ where unregistered medication is illegally sold in Malaysia. There is also a concern about the practice of pharmacists dispensing prescription medication without insisting on a doctor’s prescription.

Public Responsibility

The Malaysian Pharmacists Society, represented by its president Amhari Buang, has appealed to the public to report such cases. Buang emphasizes the importance of responsible antibiotic use to stave off antibiotic resistance, underscoring the shared responsibility of pharmacists and the public in maintaining health sector integrity.