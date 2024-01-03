Malaysia’s FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations

In Malaysia, the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM), has raised a clarion call for a government review of the Managed Care Organisations’ (MCOs) role. The bone of contention revolves around restrictive practices instituted by MCOs, which are negatively impacting private general practitioners (GPs).

MCOs’ Restrictive Rules

At the heart of the debate, MCOs are intermediaries that link healthcare providers and companies for administrative matters related to claims and payments. Dr. Steven Chow, FPMPAM’s treasurer, spotlighted the MCOs’ stringent rules that limit patient autonomy, restrict treatable medical conditions, and ban specific diagnostics like ultrasounds or blood tests. Certain rules imposed by these MCOs could potentially be in conflict with the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, thereby violating existing laws.

Cost-Driven Over Best Practice-Driven Medical Care

Dr. Chang Chee Seong, a general practitioner, voiced concerns that the rules imposed by MCOs are driving a shift from best practice-driven medical care to a cost-driven approach. Another GP, Dr. S Madhusudhan, underscored the limitations placed on providing comprehensive treatment due to MCO-imposed constraints.

Need for Tighter Regulation

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) had previously pointed out the dearth of regulation over MCOs. The issues highlighted included exorbitant registration fees for panel clinics and illegal revenue practices like fee-splitting. Despite these concerns being raised with the health ministry since 2015, no significant corrective action has come to light. Ministry guidelines for MCOs emphasize professional standards and equitable billing practices, with specific consequences for violations. However, these regulations do not seem to have been effectively enforced, raising questions about the future of healthcare in Malaysia.