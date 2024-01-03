en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Malaysia’s FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Malaysia’s FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations

In Malaysia, the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM), has raised a clarion call for a government review of the Managed Care Organisations’ (MCOs) role. The bone of contention revolves around restrictive practices instituted by MCOs, which are negatively impacting private general practitioners (GPs).

MCOs’ Restrictive Rules

At the heart of the debate, MCOs are intermediaries that link healthcare providers and companies for administrative matters related to claims and payments. Dr. Steven Chow, FPMPAM’s treasurer, spotlighted the MCOs’ stringent rules that limit patient autonomy, restrict treatable medical conditions, and ban specific diagnostics like ultrasounds or blood tests. Certain rules imposed by these MCOs could potentially be in conflict with the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, thereby violating existing laws.

Cost-Driven Over Best Practice-Driven Medical Care

Dr. Chang Chee Seong, a general practitioner, voiced concerns that the rules imposed by MCOs are driving a shift from best practice-driven medical care to a cost-driven approach. Another GP, Dr. S Madhusudhan, underscored the limitations placed on providing comprehensive treatment due to MCO-imposed constraints.

Need for Tighter Regulation

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) had previously pointed out the dearth of regulation over MCOs. The issues highlighted included exorbitant registration fees for panel clinics and illegal revenue practices like fee-splitting. Despite these concerns being raised with the health ministry since 2015, no significant corrective action has come to light. Ministry guidelines for MCOs emphasize professional standards and equitable billing practices, with specific consequences for violations. However, these regulations do not seem to have been effectively enforced, raising questions about the future of healthcare in Malaysia.

0
Health Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
The Jefferson County legislators in Watertown, New York, have unanimously agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) concerning the provision of opioid treatment in the county jail. The settlement includes a payment of $352,310.10 to cover the NYCLU’s legal fees, which represents a 10% discount. The lawsuit was
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
3 mins ago
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
4 mins ago
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
1 min ago
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
1 min ago
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
1 min ago
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
Latest Headlines
World News
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
25 seconds
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
28 seconds
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
47 seconds
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
52 seconds
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
1 min
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
1 min
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
1 min
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
1 min
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
1 min
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app