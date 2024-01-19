Malaysian Employers Express Concern Over New Mandatory Medical Screening for Foreign Workers

The mandatory annual medical screening for foreign workers in Malaysia has stirred controversy among employers who view it as a significant financial burden. Fomema Sdn Bhd, the company responsible for announcing the policy, did so without prior consultation with business associations, leading to an additional annual cost of RM414 million for employers. This unexpected move has led to vocal reactions from industry stakeholders, such as the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma).

Unexpected Policy Implementation

Presma President, Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan, criticized the abrupt implementation of the policy and the lack of an official announcement. The absence of engagement with industry stakeholders before the policy rollout and the sudden increase in fees has caused unrest among business owners. The medical screening fees have risen to RM207 for male and RM217 for female foreign workers, now including tests for filariasis, Hepatitis C, and methamphetamine, in addition to the previous screenings.

Reverting to Original Fees and Frequency

Presma is urging Fomema to revert to the original fees and biennial screening frequency. The association also questions the inclusion of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure in the screening criteria, as these diseases are treatable and not infectious. They point out that countries like the United Arab Emirates and Singapore do not include these tests in their screenings and only require check-ups every two years. The request to revert back to the original fees and frequency indicates the financial strain that these new measures impose on employers.

Request for Medical Reports

Employers are also requesting copies of the medical reports, which were not previously provided. This request signals a desire for greater transparency between Fomema and employers, especially given the unexpected introduction of the new policy. As the situation unfolds, it is yet to be seen how Fomema will respond to the concerns raised by employers and whether the government will step in to mediate the situation.