Health

Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident

A 30-year-old Malaysian construction worker narrowly escaped a fatal injury after accidentally discharging a nail gun, sending a nail through his eye and into his brain. The incident, which took place on an active construction site, underscores the critical importance of workplace safety and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

An Unfortunate Misfire

The worker was inspecting a jammed nail gun when he unwittingly pulled the trigger while peering down the barrel. The nail missed his left eyeball by a hair’s breadth, but penetrated his frontal lobe, fractured his eye socket, and lodged in his brain. In the aftermath of the incident, he experienced severe pain, bleeding, swelling, and temporary loss of sight in the affected eye.

Medical Intervention

He was promptly admitted to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, where surgeons took immediate action. Despite the complexity and severity of the injury, the medical team was able to remove the nail and the damaged tissue successfully. Astonishingly, the man did not suffer nerve damage or lose his eye, a testament to the surgical intervention’s precision.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

The man spent five days in intensive care following the operation. His recovery was a success, though he still battled with challenges such as closing his eye and perceiving light through it. He eventually returned to his home country for further care and rehabilitation.

The incident brings to the fore the vital importance of workplace safety and the use of PPE, especially in high-risk environments like construction sites. The medical team emphasized that transorbital-penetrating intracranial injuries (TOPI) like this one can be fatal in many instances without swift surgical intervention. This incident serves as a stark reminder for workers and employers alike about the potential consequences of neglecting safety protocols.

Health Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

